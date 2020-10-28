VESTAL MABEL ROGERS SOUTHWICK

Jan. 22, 1913 - Oct. 15, 2020

Vestal Mabel Rogers Southwick, age 107, passed away in Bakersfield, CA on Oct. 15, 2020 Vestal was born in Springhill, TX on Jan. 22, 1913 to Robert E. Rogers and Mary Frances (Spain) Rogers.

On Dec. 28, 1934 Vestal married Keith Southwick in Fort Cobb, OK. They were happily married for over 60 years, until Keith passed away in 1996.

Vestal is survived by her sister, Mary Hooker of Bakersfield and several nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, siblings Alvin, Ann, Edmund (Pete), Herman and twin sisters, Edith & Edna.

A visitation for Vestal will be held Thursday, October 29, 2020 from 1:00 PM to 5:00 PM at Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary, 9101 Kern Canyon Road, Bakersfield, CA 93306. A burial will occur Friday, October 30, 2020 at 9:00 AM.