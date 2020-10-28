1/1
Vestal Southwick
1913 - 2020
VESTAL MABEL ROGERS SOUTHWICK
Jan. 22, 1913 - Oct. 15, 2020

Vestal Mabel Rogers Southwick, age 107, passed away in Bakersfield, CA on Oct. 15, 2020 Vestal was born in Springhill, TX on Jan. 22, 1913 to Robert E. Rogers and Mary Frances (Spain) Rogers.

On Dec. 28, 1934 Vestal married Keith Southwick in Fort Cobb, OK. They were happily married for over 60 years, until Keith passed away in 1996.

Vestal is survived by her sister, Mary Hooker of Bakersfield and several nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, siblings Alvin, Ann, Edmund (Pete), Herman and twin sisters, Edith & Edna.

A visitation for Vestal will be held Thursday, October 29, 2020 from 1:00 PM to 5:00 PM at Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary, 9101 Kern Canyon Road, Bakersfield, CA 93306. A burial will occur Friday, October 30, 2020 at 9:00 AM.



Published in Bakersfield Californian on Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
29
Visitation
01:00 - 05:00 PM
Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary
OCT
30
Burial
09:00 AM
Funeral services provided by
Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary
9101 Kern Canyon Road
Bakersfield, CA 93306
6613665766
