1/1
Vicki Lee Sacksteder
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Vicki's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

VICKI LEE SACKSTEDER
June 7, 1950 - July 28, 2020

Vicki Lee Sacksteder, 70, of Bakersfield, CA, died Wednesday July 28, 2020 peacefully in her home.

Vicki was born and raised in Bakersfield. She attended Bakersfield high school, class of 69, which was super fine. Vicki had such style and grace. She could stop the show just walking into a place.

God took her in his arms. He knew she needed rest, his garden must be beautiful because he only takes the BEST.

Vicki leaves behind a daughter, Shelbi Escalera; son, Shannon Eudy; two beautiful grandsons, Lawyer and Lincoln Escalera; brother Rick and Vicky Sacksteder.

Services will be private.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Aug. 15, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved