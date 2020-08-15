VICKI LEE SACKSTEDER

June 7, 1950 - July 28, 2020

Vicki Lee Sacksteder, 70, of Bakersfield, CA, died Wednesday July 28, 2020 peacefully in her home.

Vicki was born and raised in Bakersfield. She attended Bakersfield high school, class of 69, which was super fine. Vicki had such style and grace. She could stop the show just walking into a place.

God took her in his arms. He knew she needed rest, his garden must be beautiful because he only takes the BEST.

Vicki leaves behind a daughter, Shelbi Escalera; son, Shannon Eudy; two beautiful grandsons, Lawyer and Lincoln Escalera; brother Rick and Vicky Sacksteder.

Services will be private.