Vicki Livingston

VICKI LYNN DELLIPLAINE LIVINGSTON

April 15, 1952- October 7, 2020

Vicki was born April 15, 1952 to John and La Von (Bonnie) Delliplaine in Bakersfield, CA. She was soon the big sister to Michael and Jack. Vicki attended Pioneer School, Beardsley Junior High School and graduated from North High School in 1970. She received her Associates Degree in Accountancy in 1972 from Bakersfield College.

Vicki worked as a bookkeeper and similar jobs her entire life. She worked for her family's trucking company, Delliplaine Trucking, as well as Shell Oil, SaveMart Supermarket and Bright House Networks.

Vicki's joy came from her family. She was a Girl Scout Troop leader, PTA president and supported her girls in all of their various activities. She loved to travel to see family from across the country. Vicki was known to make the best party potatoes and chocolate dessert for holiday gatherings.

Vicki is preceded in death by her dad, John; mom, Bonnie; as well as her first husband, Jeff Johnson. She is survived by her daughters, Carly (Nick Darr) and Megan (Billy Simons); four grandchildren, Ellie, Cooper, Bonnie and Teddy; brothers Jack (Katie) and Mike; nieces Michelle and Rebekah; nephews Michael and Kevin; and many loving cousins and friends.

Vicki was a fighter, and battled breast cancer for four years. We would like to thank the staff of AIS Cancer Center, San Joaquin Hospital and Memorial Hospital for the care provided for the last four years. We are forever grateful.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made towards Vicki's grandchildren's college funds at Valley Strong Credit Union. Account #218360.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 4 PM. Please call 661-304-1052 for location information. All family, friends, co-workers and former classmates are welcome to attend.