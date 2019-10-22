|
|
Vickie Elaine Rigby
January 10, 1951-July 31, 2019
Vickie was born in Eureka, CA to Harry and Deanie Rigby; a blond haired, blue-eyed firecracker that even at an early age sought adventure. She attended West High School in Bakersfield, CA and was Vickie Viking, the school mascot. She was a legal secretary for many attorneys in California and Texas, working lastly for Carter Hampton in Fort Worth, Texas.
Vickie completed multiple marathons, was a competitive cyclist and runner, an avid hiker, and loved traveling. She embraced any outside adventure, but was also content to craft a quilt, dig in her flowerbeds, and especially nurture her irises.
Vickie leaves behind Steve Barter, her love and partner. Also, her siblings Cindy, Michael and his wife Jackie, and Corene. There are many nieces and nephews: Tim Buffington and his children Logan and Kaela, Lori Buffington, Kurt and Michelle Rigby and their children Lauren and Bricen, Klint and Angi Rigby and their children Zak and Bella, Shawn Rigby and her daughter Ashtyn, and Chris Rigby and his son Trent. Frank Lobre, a very special friend will also miss his buddy Vickie. Her dogs Annie, Sydnee and Ryder are going to miss her kindness and patience.
Vickie had a beautiful service in Fort Worth, Texas in August of this year and now Vickie's life will be celebrated in Bakersfield on October 26th at the Kern Wheelman Spooktacular. This is an event that Vickie was instrumental in organizing over 20 years ago. Kerry Ryan from Action Sports and the Kern Wheelmen organization have honored Vickie by naming the ride The Vickie Rigby Memorial Spooktacular 2019 at Lake Ming. Family members will be at the end of the ride set up with photographs, guest book, and a memory board for those that would like to write a memory about Vickie. Come see us and help celebrate Vickie at an event she loved from 9am-3pm, Please visit kernwheelmen.org for event information. Who knows...you might even want to ride!
Vickie's adventure motto was always: "It'll be so much fun! Trust me. You'll like it ". And we always did.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Oct. 22, 2019