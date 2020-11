VICTOR LEON BUFORD

June 10, 1957 - October 11, 2020

Rest in Peace, Victor Leon Buford who died October 11, 2020 in a car accident. Survived by mother, Annetta Horowitz, his brother Douglas Adam Buford, his fiancee Beverly Peebles, and many nieces and nephews and friends.

Victor had made mistakes, but his life was opening up to a good marriage and a happy future. He was loved in his life and will be missed by his many friends and relatives.