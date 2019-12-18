|
|
VICTOR DARIO BARRAZA
September 25, 1973 - November 20, 2019
Victor is survived by parents, Jose and Trudy Barraza; brothers, Jose and Angelo Barraza; nieces and nephews, Shania, Serenity, David, Donald, Joseph, and Chino Barraza.
Victor was a loving son, uncle, cousin and friend. He will be deeply missed by everyone who loved him and cared about him.
A Mass in remembrance will be held December 21, 2019 at 5:30 PM at 2130 Virginia Avenue, at Santo Nino De Atocha church.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Dec. 18, 2019