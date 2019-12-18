Home

Memorial Mass
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
5:30 PM
Santo Nino De Atocha church
Virginia Avenue
Victor Dario Barraza


1973 - 2019
Victor Dario Barraza Obituary

VICTOR DARIO BARRAZA
September 25, 1973 - November 20, 2019

Victor is survived by parents, Jose and Trudy Barraza; brothers, Jose and Angelo Barraza; nieces and nephews, Shania, Serenity, David, Donald, Joseph, and Chino Barraza.

Victor was a loving son, uncle, cousin and friend. He will be deeply missed by everyone who loved him and cared about him.

A Mass in remembrance will be held December 21, 2019 at 5:30 PM at 2130 Virginia Avenue, at Santo Nino De Atocha church.

Published in Bakersfield Californian on Dec. 18, 2019
