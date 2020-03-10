|
|
Vicky Zaragoza, born in Mojave, CA. on July 28, 1928, went to the arms of her Lord and Savior on March 4, 2020. Vicky passed away in peace surrounded by her three adult children, extended family and friends.
Vicky was the fourth child of Joe Armas and Refugio (Ruth) Morales. Her parents had ten children. Vicky spent part of her early childhood living in the communities of Mojave and Tehachapi. Her father worked for the Southern Pacific Railroad (SPRR) as a section foreman.
At the age of 23, Vicky married Vincent M. Zaragoza (deceased – 2014) in Delano, CA., where they started a family together. In addition to raising two sons and a daughter, Vicky was gainfully employed at Fremont Elementary School (Delano Union School District) for 16 years and for 16 years at McFarland Unified School District (MUSD). At MUSD, she worked in the Migrant Education Program. As a migrant education tutor, Vicky was valued by the McFarland school administration and well liked by the staff, teachers, and students for her ability to teach elementary school children in Spanish and English.
Vicky had a love and passion for music and dancing, and for making original and artistic crafts for her family and friends. She loved to open her home to family gatherings for singing and playing musical instruments. The casual gatherings were all about fun, and would almost always include classic popular songs that everyone was bound to know like "Blue Moon" and old Spanish love songs like "Crei".
Vicky played an integral part in the early years of the Delano Cinco de Mayo Fiesta Celebration which is dedicated to community improvement, education, and entertainment. As a volunteer, Vicky believed in giving back to the community by helping young Hispanic ladies overcome obstacles and gain the confidence to participate in the Cinco de Mayo Queen Pageant.
In her final years, Vicky lived in Bakersfield and enjoyed spending time with her immediate family and friends. Her parting words of wisdom to her great grandchildren were: "Follow your dreams, become whatever you want to be, be good to other people, and help other people."
Vicky will be remembered as a loving mother, sister, aunt, great aunt, mother-in-law, grandmother, great grandmother, and spirited woman who will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
Vicky is survived by her siblings Lupe Rodriquez, Joe Armas (wife Billie), Tony Armas (wife Sylvia); sons, Vince Zaragoza and John Zaragoza; daughter, Mary Ann Garza (husband Luis); grandson, Louie M. Garza (wife Miriam); and great grandchildren, Itzel and Rodrigo; and countless nieces and nephews.
A rosary and mass will be held at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church on March 13, 2020 (Friday) at 11:00 A.M. (124 Columbus St. Bakersfield, CA.). A burial graveside service will be held at Greenlawn Cemetery (3700 River Blvd., Bakersfield, CA.) immediately following the rosary and mass.
The Zaragoza Family is very grateful to the staff at Hoffmann Hospice, The Pointe at Summit Hills, Dr. Syed Alam, and CCMC Central Cardiology for their care of our mother during the course of her illness.
Published in Bakersfield Californian from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020