VICTORIA MARIA ERICKSON
June 6, 1962 - December 1, 2019
Vicky was born to Benjamin P. and Mary A. Dominguez on June 6, 1962 in Bakersfield, California and passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by family on December 1, 2019.
Vicky grew up in East Bakersfield where she attended Mt. Vernon Elementary, Compton Jr. High and East Bakersfield High School, class of 1980, where she participated in Track and Tall Flags. Vicky worked at Memorial Hospital for 15 years before she began in the position of Sheriff Support Technician with the Kern County Sheriff's Office. Vicky worked for KCSO for more than 20 years in the training division and in that time she helped mentor hundreds, if not thousands, of men and women on their way to becoming deputies and officers. She was known as the mother of the academy and did everything she could to help each and every person that came through those doors succeed in their careers.
Vicky married the love of her life Kirk D. Erickson on November 2, 1985, and together they raised four wonderful children. She always attended every sporting event, cheerleading competition, and dance recital. Whatever any of her children needed Vicky made sure it would happen. To her, the best job in life was being a mother. Vicky enjoyed going to the bay area to watch the San Francisco Giants play and loved to watch her favorite player #35 Brandon Crawford. She also enjoyed weekend trips to the beach to hang out with family and travel to Las Vegas to play Black Six on the roulette table. Family was very important to Vicky and she did everything that she could to get people together. She enjoyed going to monthly Chismosas with all of her lady cousins, helping set up the altar for the yearly Dia de Los Muertos festival, and helping with planning the yearly family Christmas parties.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her brother Joe Dominguez and in-laws Bruce and Sandy Erickson.
She is survived by her husband Kirk, and their children, Tracy and Julian Gabriel, Teresa Erickson, Jason and Bea Erickson, and Mary Grace Erickson, and two grandchildren Noah and Natalie Gabriel. Her brothers Antonio and Cindy Dominguez, Thomas and April Dominguez, and Michael and Misty Dominguez and families, Ty and Terri Erickson and families. Numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Visitation and Rosary is scheduled at Saint Francis of Assisi, 900 H Street, Bakersfield, California on Tuesday, December 10, 2019, at 5 PM. Mass of Christian burial is scheduled at Saint Francis of Assisi on Wednesday, December 11, 2019, at 10 AM, followed by interment at Greenlawn Southwest Mortuary and Cemetery. After the services the family would like everyone to join them in celebrating Vicky's life at Saint Francis of the Assisi hall.
The family would like to also give special thanks to Dr. Cousins and staff and Dr. Patel and CBCC Staff for the wonderful care they provided.