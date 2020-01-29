|
VINCENT MAURICE BERTOLUCCI
May 20, 1927 - January 24, 2020
Vincent was born to Pellegro and Marie Mon Bertolucci in Santa Cruz California. He lived in Santa Cruz only a few years and spent the majority of his youth in Bakersfield with his mother and many aunts and uncles of the Mon family. He attended St. Francis grammar school and Bakersfield High School. In 1945 he joined the US Navy then attended Bakersfield College and graduated from San Jose State College. He became an Investment Counselor/Stock Broker with EF Hutton in 1957 and retired from Smith-Barney after a 42 year career in the investment business. He met his wife Bernita while in training for the brokerage business in Los Angeles. They were married on October 4, 1958 and were the proud parents of 5 sons. He is survived by his wife, Bernita, four sons and 2 grandchildren: Mon (Linda) Bertolucci, John Bertolucci, James (Vickie) Bertolucci, Brian Bertolucci (deceased), Daniel (Valerie) Bertolucci, Cole and Vienna Bertolucci, and one sister, Mary Ann (Jack) Keowan, and many nieces and nephews. Vincent was a lifetime member of Saint Francis Church, a member of Bakersfield Rotary, Navy League, and Italian Heritage. Vincent was the son of Marie Mon Bertolucci, daughter of Vincent Mon, a sheep and cattle rancher who settled in Kern County in 1891. He spent much of his youth and young adult years living and working on the Vincent Mon Ranch at Poso Bridge Station, years which he had fond memories of all his life. Per Vincent's request his ashes will be scattered on the Mon Ranch near Poso Creek. Memorial service will be held on February 1st, 2:00 p.m. at: Greenlawn North East, 3700 River Blvd.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Jan. 29, 2020