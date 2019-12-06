|
VINCENT MICHAEL CUNNINGHAM
February 3, 1953 - December 2, 2019
Mike Cunningham passed away December 2, 2019. He was born to Vincent and Louise Cunningham in Bakersfield, California.
He worked for the Kern County Fire Department as the Fleet Supervisor, from which he retired in 2009. Mike spent many years volunteering as a member of the pit crew for several different drivers in the Late Model Open Series at Mesa Marin. He also loved refurbishing classic cars and trucks with his best friend Toby.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his son Michael and his wife Darlena.
He is survived by his daughter Teresa Boyt and his granddaughters Brooklyn and Sydney.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Solera at Kern Canyon in the clubhouse, located at 6000 Park Place Drive, Bakersfield, CA 93306 on Monday, December 9, 2019 from 5-7 pm.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Dec. 6, 2019