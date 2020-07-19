VIOLA MAE ELDRIDGE

January 31, 1931 - July 11, 2020

Viola was born on January 31, 1931 to James and Laura Aldridge in El Reno, Oklahoma. Vi went to heaven to join her loved ones on July 11, 2020. She passed away peacefully at her home with family by her side.

Vi married the love of her life Clarence Eldridge on November 18, 1946 in Bakersfield. Viola was a beloved mother, a wonderful grandma, sister, aunt and friend. Vi was a successful business owner, she along with her husband Clarence started Valley Garbage Service in 1956. They ran the company together until her husband Clarence's death in 1990. Then her and her children took over the business, the boys as partners running the route and the girls working the office.

She was the Rock of the Eldridge family. Her family meant so much to her, never a day went by that there wasn't family gathered at her home. Her kitchen was the heart of her home, no one ever went hungry, she seen to that. She loved spoiling her family.

Her legacy will live on through her survivors: daughters, Gloria Hutchins, Mary Slater (Del); sons, John Eldridge (Cathy), Tommy Eldridge (Diane), Lonnie Eldridge (Bobbie), 23 grandchildren, 35 great grandchildren, 12 great-great grandchildren, 1 brother Robert Aldridge (Joann), 1 sister Josephine Jones, numerous nieces, nephews, friends and her fur-baby Princess.

Viola was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence Eldridge; parents, James and Laura Aldridge; son in law, David Hutchins Sr.; grandchildren, David Hutchins Jr., Kathryn Hutchins, and Richard Chrissakis; brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces and Molly her fur-baby.

A big thank you to Traditions Health for all you have done for our mom, especially to Pauline Maxwell for the best care for your aunt Viola. Mom, granny rest in peace and spread your wings and fly high, our beautiful angel never forgotten, always in our hearts until we meet again in heaven.

Services will be held at Hillcrest Memorial Park & Mortuary. Visitation: Friday, July 24, 2020 from 1:00-5:00 pm. Service: Saturday, July 25, 2020 at 1:00 pm with Graveside following.