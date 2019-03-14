|
VIRGILIO ACOSTO BONILLA
"GUERO"
July 8, 1936 - March 6, 2019
Virgilio "Guero" Bonilla passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, March 6, 2019, at the age of 82. He was surrounded by the love of family and friends both near and far and will be greatly missed by all.
Virgilio was born on July 8, 1936, in Yauco, Puerto Rico, to his parents, Ramon Bonilla & Angela Acosta. He moved to Bakersfield, CA, in 1954, at the age of 18, and after many years of working he eventually retired from ARB (Local Union 220). In 1956, Virgilio met and shortly after, married his wife of 50 years, Rachel Bonilla and they had three children, four grandchildren and one great-grandchild together.
Guero had a true admiration for classic cars and owned many during his lifetime. Often while driving, he would point out different classic cars that he once owned. He loved working on cars, attending classic car shows, and watching anything car related on TV. Once Guero lost his lifelong dance partner, Rachel, he spent many Fridays at the Senior Center. He enjoyed spending time with friends, listening to music and dancing the afternoons away. He was also a long-time parishioner of St. Joseph's Church.
Virgilio is survived by his children, Ramon and Lisa Bonilla, Lisa and Claudio Carbajal, and Marko Bonilla; his grandchildren, Elaina Bonilla, Claudio Carbajal III, Olivia Carbajal; and great-grandson, Nathan Mykhaylov; his brothers and sisters, Miguel, Ramon, AnaDelia, Genoveva, Nelida, and Evelyn Bonilla; and his sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Phyllis and Joe Hernandez. He was preceded in death by his wife, Rachel Bonilla; his grandson, Marko Bonilla II; and his brothers, Pedro and Jose Bonilla.
The family of Mr. Bonilla would like to extend a special thank you to Irene Paraza, as well as, Julie, Theresa, Veronica and Edward of Optimal Hospice for all of the love, kindness and support you provided him during these last few months. Words cannot express our gratitude.
All services will be held at Greenlawn Memorial Park, 3700 River Blvd., Bakersfield, CA 93305. Visitation will be on Sunday, March 17, 2019, from 4:00 p.m.- 8 p.m. with Rosary at 6:00 p.m. Chapel Service will be held on Monday, March 18, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. For condolences, please visit: www.greenlawnM-C.com Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast