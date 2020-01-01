|
VIRGINIA ALPHA HAIR
August 28, 1919 - December 19, 2019
With great sorrow, her family mourns the death of Virginia Hair, a remarkable person who enriched the lives of her family and friends.
Virginia died at the age of 100 in Bakersfield, California. Virginia was born in San Francisco, California to William and Eleanor Klute.
She graduated from Lick-Wilmerding Lux High School in San Francisco where she was the president of the student body. She was also worthy adviser of Rainbow Girls, San Francisco assembly #1 and a grand officer for the State of California.
Virginia attended San Jose State University where she met her beloved husband, Fred W Hair. They were married for 55 years until Fred's passing in 1995.
She is survived by her sons Dr. Michael Hair Sr. (Sharon) and Stephen Hair (Kathy), grandchildren, Michael Hair Jr. (Melissa), Dr. David Hair (Serena) and Amy Hair, as well as her five great grandchildren, Michael III, Megan, David Jr., Corbin and Parker Hair, all of Bakersfield.
Virginia was preceded in death by her loving husband, Fred W Hair, her parents, William and Eleanor Klute and brother, William Klute.
She was a homemaker and active in many activities. She was past president of the Emperor Branch for Lodi Memorial Hospital and a member of Wednesday Club and Widows' Persons. Virginia loved playing bridge, ceramics, painting, needlepoint and attending her sewing club that met every Tuesday for 35 years. She will be truly missed by her family.
There will be no services at Virginia's request. Interment is at Lodi Memorial Cemetery. A celebration of life will occur in the spring. Contributions may be made in her memory to , 2425 Stockton Blvd. Sacramento, CA 95817 or Lodi Memorial Hospital, 975 S. Fairmont Ave. Lodi, CA 95240.
Published in Bakersfield Californian from Jan. 1 to Jan. 2, 2020