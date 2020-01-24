|
|
VIRGINIA ANGELINI
August 3, 1933 - January 17, 2020
Vicky passed away peacefully on January 17, 2020 at the age of 86. Preceded in death by her beloved husband Carlos.
She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend. Her passions included her family, dancing, and traveling.
She is survived by her sons Carlos and Fernando, her daughters-in-law Kathy and Carri, grandchildren Chris and his wife Alicia, Carole and her husband Rob, Ginnie and her husband Carson, and Nicole. Also, her great grandchildren, Ella, Francesca, Lucas, Sophia, Scarlett, Jack, and Vivian.
A rosary will be held at St. Francis Church, 900 H Street, on Saturday, January 25 at 2:30 pm, followed by a memorial Mass at 3:00 pm.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Jan. 24, 2020