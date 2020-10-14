1/1
Virginia Clark
1936 - 2020
VIRGINIA LEAH CLARK
August 7, 1936-October 7, 2020

Virginia was born on August 7, 1936 in Bakersfield, California to William and Edna Townson. She passed away on October 7, 2020 at home surrounded by her loved ones. Virginia grew up in Lamont, California and attended Mountain View Elementary School and Arvin High School.

Virginia was a businesswoman, working with her husband and family members in multiple family businesses, she was also a homemaker. She enjoyed going to yard sales with her sisters, collecting antiques, crocheting afghans, and most importantly cooking her famous chicken and dumplings for her family. She loved her family and enjoyed every minute with them. She spent countless hours rocking her grandchildren and great-grandchildren to sleep.

Virginia is preceded in death by her parents, William and Edna; brothers William, Dorse and Joe; sisters Hazel, Iva and Rachel and great-grandson Logan.

She is survived by her husband of 67 years, Al Clark; children Carolyn, Donny and David; brother George Townson; 8 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren; extended family and friends.

Graveside Service will be held on Friday, October 16, 2020 at 10:00 at Hillcrest Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Optimal Hospice Care.



Published in Bakersfield Californian on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
16
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Hillcrest Memorial Park
