VIRGINIA JOANNE (RATZLAFF) POOL
October 2, 1942 - July 10, 2019
On Wednesday July 10, 2019, Virginia Joanne (Ratzlaff) Pool passed away and went to be with our Lord, after succumbing to many infirmities she battled over the last several years, at age 76.
Virginia was born on October 2, 1942 in Bakersfield, California to Abe and Verna Ratzlaff. She graduated from Bakersfield High School and worked as a secretary and in other administrative roles throughout her career, mainly in the banking industry. Bank of America was her primary employer, 26 years, and it is where she made her mark. Virginia helped to set up and manage the first word processing department when computers started to become more mainstream in business during the early '80's and she received numerous commendations for her outstanding work.
Her hobbies always revolved around her love of plants and animals. For many years Virginia has kept numerous plants in her house as well as on her patio which brought her great joy. She also raised rabbits which were shown at the Kern County Fair where she was also active in planning the exhibit. One year her rabbit was "Best in Show." Some of her happiest times were when she was raising and caring for horses at their Rosedale property. Virginia really loved her horses! Another activity she thoroughly enjoyed and looked forward to, was decorating her home for the holidays.
Virginia was preceded in death by her parents Abe and Verna Ratzlaff. As well as former husbands, Richard "Bud" Ely, and Jerry Pool. She is survived by her only son, Scott Ely and his wife Cindy of Temecula, CA. Her brother Stan Ratzlaff and his wife Bette Anne of Santa Barbara, CA. Her grand-daughters, Spencer Thornton and husband Tyler of Chino, CA, Samantha Del Fiero and husband Antonio of Bakersfield, CA. Nieces Deborah Huff of Austin, TX. Diane Whitfield of Seattle, WA. and nephew Stephen Ratzlaff of Seattle, WA. She loved her family deeply and delighted in her great-grandchildren, Noah-Grey and Prescott Thornton.
While we will miss her deeply, we are comforted to know that she is now with our Savior and in his loving arms and that she is no longer suffering.
A celebration of life ceremony will be held on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 1:00pm, at the Heritage Village Social Hall, 2501 Bernard St. Bakersfield, CA. Parking will be very limited so please carpool as much as possible.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on July 17, 2019