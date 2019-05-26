|
VIRGINIA LAURIN HERNDON
March 30, 1925 - May 12, 2019
Memorial services will be Friday, May 31, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 4600 Stockdale Highway for Virginia Herndon, 94, who passed peacefully away on May 12, 2019. Pastor Richard Thompson will officiate.
Virginia was born and raised in Tennessee. She met Ernest Laurin while working in a record shop. They married and moved to Michigan where son Craig and daughter Carol were born. After her husband earned an architectural degree from University of Michigan, the family moved to Bakersfield.
Virginia worked as a housewife until her children were well established in school, after which she took a job at the DMV, where she worked for many years.
After Mr. Laurin's untimely death, Virginia met and married Robert Herndon. They enjoyed a 25 year marriage spending time with their united families and friends and traveling extensively.
Survivors include: daughter Carol Cotman and husband Carl of Tustin, CA., and daughter-in-law Edith Laurin; stepchildren Deni Francis and Danna Hurst of Bakersfield, Robert (Chip) Herndon, Jr. of North Carolina; grandchildren Ian da Costa and Sean da Costa, Ben Laurin and Nancy Polk; great-grandchildren Ashley Polk and Amanda Polk; step-grandchildren Katrina Francis, Damon Francis, Keith Francis, Deidra Francis, Nick Herndon, Becky Meek, Natalie Stevens, Eva Hurst, Amanda Sherwood, Russell Hurst, Chris Hurst, Andrew Hurst, Kady Middleton; and countless step-great-grandchildren and dear friends. Virginia was preceded in death by her son Craig Laurin. All of their care, love, support, friendship and humorous experiences and memories will never be forgotten.
We would like to thank all the care staff at Brookdale Senior Living for the wonderful, loving care they gave to Virginia.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First United Methodist Church.