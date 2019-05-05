|
VIRGINIA M. PILLING
November 9, 1921 - April 25, 2019
On Thursday April 25th, 2019, a sweet, energetic, and fiesty little lady entered heaven. Virginia was born and raised in Cedar Grove, MO. She married Carl Pilling in 1943. They lived in St. Louis, MO during WWII. She worked outside the home for many years at Transonic before deciding to stay home and watch her grandchildren. Following Carl's death, Virginia obtained her driver's license and became quite independent. She managed her home, mowed her lawn into her 80's, quilted, grew the best tomatoes and the prettiest violets. She attended Stine Road Baptist Church and met her second husband, Herbert Shipp. Virginia suffered a heart attack on December 26th, 2017 at which time her health began to decline. She is preceded in death by Carl Pilling (1983), Herbert Shipp (2003), both parents, two brothers, three sisters, and her daughter Melba Small. She is survived by three children Jimmy Pilling (Cindy), Vernon Pilling (Valerie Hodges), Peggy Limi (Gary); 5 grandchildren, Shawna Sorci (Rick), Aimee Small, Misty Haverstock (Marc), John Pilling and Kelli Limi; and 5 great grandchildren. Our sincere thanks to Jasmine Gardens for providing loving care in her final days. American Hospice, Hoffman Hospice and Brookdale.
Services at Greenlawn Southwest, 2739 Panama Ln., Bakersfield. Viewing May 8, 2019 4-8PM. Graveside Services May 9, 2019 10:00 AM.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on May 5, 2019