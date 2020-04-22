VIVIAN MARIE GAY April 2, 1925 - April 9, 2020 Vivian Marie Young was born in Shawnee, Oklahoma to James Harmon Young and Cealia Lee Harrell-Young. She lived and attended school in Shawnee. The family moved to California and Vivian met and married Clyde Slaughter Gay. From this union four sons: Lonnie Gay, Arthur Gay, Clyde Gay, Steven Gay and two daughters: Anna Marie Gay and Cynthia Gay were born. Mrs. Gay was a loving wife and mother. Vivian accepted her Lord and Savior at an early age. Her love for her faith can be seen in how she raised her children, how she shared her faith with her grandchildren and her friends. She united with Cain AME Church where she joined the Usher Board and faithfully was a doorkeeper for her Lord. February 2020, Mrs. Gay was awarded the Bishop Clement W. Fugh Christian Service Award for over 65 years of membership. As her family grew, she became a Den Mother while her boys participated in Cub Scouts and a member of Eastern Star. She worked at Memorial Hospital as a nurse assistance for many years. Mrs. Gay was preceded in death by her parents James Harmon Young and Cealia Young-Muse; her husband Clyde Slaughter-Gay; three siblings: Winfred Young, Alice Burdette, Victor Young; three children: Anna Marie Gay, US Marine, Lance Corporal Lonnie Gay and Arthur Gay; two granddaughters: Tia Marie Gay and Kelsey Spann. Mrs. Gay is survived by her siblings: Deborah Young-Adam (Thomas) from Alameda, CA; Carol Young-Brown from Laveen, AZ; David Young (Ruth), Laveen, AZ; her children: Clyde Michael Gay, Bakersfield, CA; Steven Gay (Stephanie), Clovis, CA; Cynthia Gay, Bakersfield, CA; Grandchildren: Kyle Gay, Patrick Gay, Michael Barnes, Aundrea Gay, Starr Gay, Jonathan Gay, Matthew Gay, Justice Tarver; seven great grandchildren; a special niece Tammye Marlowe and a host of relatives and friends. Viewing will be held on Wednesday, April 22 from 5-8pm at Basham Funeral Care, 3312 Niles St.

Published in Bakersfield Californian on Apr. 22, 2020.