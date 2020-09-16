1/1
Vivian Martinez Herrera
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Vivian's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

VIVIAN MARTINEZ HERRERA
February 18, 1939 - September 6, 2020

It is with great sadness that the family of Vivian Martinez Herrera announce her passing. Vivian was born on February 18, 1939 in El Dorado, Texas. She departed this life on September 6th, 2020 after many years of complications due to diabetes.

She will be lovingly remembered by her husband Roberto M. Herrera; daughters, Anita Herrera, Carmen Castillo (Frank), Barbara Chavez (Francisco); grandchildren, AnnMarie, Michelle, Anastasia, Frank Jr, Kathryne, Cassandra, and Francisco IV; 11 great grandchildren and one great great grandchild.

Vivian was predeceased by her parents Virginia and Natividad Martinez and her son Robert Herrera, Jr.

Vivian was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She loved to feed her family and her grandchildren were never disappointed when they made a special request. With Vivian's giving nature, she often thought of her grandchildren and how to pass joy onto them. The same type of joy that would burst across her face when she would win a jackpot at the casino or simply playing cards at the house.

A funeral service is scheduled for Monday, September 21, 2020 at Hillcrest Memorial Park. Visitation 8am-10am, followed by service and interment.

Due to COVID-19, the family will be practicing social distancing and not be hosting after-services. The family asks all to please wear a mask and practice social distancing as well.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Sep. 16, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved