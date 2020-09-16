VIVIAN MARTINEZ HERRERA

February 18, 1939 - September 6, 2020

It is with great sadness that the family of Vivian Martinez Herrera announce her passing. Vivian was born on February 18, 1939 in El Dorado, Texas. She departed this life on September 6th, 2020 after many years of complications due to diabetes.

She will be lovingly remembered by her husband Roberto M. Herrera; daughters, Anita Herrera, Carmen Castillo (Frank), Barbara Chavez (Francisco); grandchildren, AnnMarie, Michelle, Anastasia, Frank Jr, Kathryne, Cassandra, and Francisco IV; 11 great grandchildren and one great great grandchild.

Vivian was predeceased by her parents Virginia and Natividad Martinez and her son Robert Herrera, Jr.

Vivian was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She loved to feed her family and her grandchildren were never disappointed when they made a special request. With Vivian's giving nature, she often thought of her grandchildren and how to pass joy onto them. The same type of joy that would burst across her face when she would win a jackpot at the casino or simply playing cards at the house.

A funeral service is scheduled for Monday, September 21, 2020 at Hillcrest Memorial Park. Visitation 8am-10am, followed by service and interment.

Due to COVID-19, the family will be practicing social distancing and not be hosting after-services. The family asks all to please wear a mask and practice social distancing as well.