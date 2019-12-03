Home

Vivian "Lucille" Penney

Vivian "Lucille" Penney Obituary

VIVIAN "LUCILLE" PENNEY
August 8, 1927 - November 26, 2019

Vivian was born in Allen, Oklahoma on August 8, 1927. She migrated to Bakersfield during the "Great Depression" when she was 12 years old. Lucille worked for Pacific Bell Telephone Co. and AT&T for 37 years.

She is survived by 3 of her sons, Gary and Deb Swinford, Terry and Kathy Swinford, and Perry and Sue Swinford. Lucille was also blessed with 7 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.

Lucille enjoyed helping others, spoiling her grandkids, and spending quality time with her family and friends. She loved playing, and winning at Bingo, solving crossword puzzles, and giving of herself to those in need. Her loss is felt by many. She will be deeply missed and forever in our hearts.

Service will be held Wednesday, December 4, at 1:00pm, at Shafter Memorial Cemetery.

Published in Bakersfield Californian on Dec. 3, 2019
