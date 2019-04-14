|
|
WADE JAY WATSON
July 1, 1936 - April 2, 2019
On April 2, 2019, our beloved "Papa" was called home. Dad loved his family very much and really loved being a Papa.
Preceded in death by his wife of 40 years, Judie. Survived by his children Trisha Starcher & husband Mark, Laura Tate & husband Jerry, Kelly Bailey, Scott Watson & fiancee Carmen Bonds. Grandchildren, Marcee Waymire, Blake Burtchaell, Eric Bailey, Nicole Peebles & Sarah Watson. Great Grandchildren, Carlee, Bridgitte, Tyler, Ben & Levi Waymire, Payton, Parker & Brooklyn Peebles.
Thessalonians 4:17 Then we who are alive, who are left, will be caught up in the clouds to meet the Lord in the air, and we will also be with the Lord.
A celebration of life has been planned. Anyone wishing to attend, please message. - Laura
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Apr. 14, 2019