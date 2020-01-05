|
WALLACE EARL FREEMAN
April 23, 1938 - December 27, 2019
Wally passed suddenly and peacefully at his home in Bakersfield at the young age of 81, surrounded by family and friends.
Wally served in the Army from 1960 to 1963 in Germany. At the end of his military service, he was hired by Armed Forces Network in Germany until he was hired by the United States Information Agency in Munich. From there, he had various assignments of Liberia; Washington, DC; Rhodes, Greece; Delano, California, where he was Manager of the Voice of America ; Greenville, N.C., and his final posting was Liberia. While in Greenville, he received commendation to Senior Foreign Service Officer by President Ronald Reagan and Secretary of State, George Schultz.
On the assignment in Washington, he met his wife, Linda. and was married 45 years at the time of his departure.
He was born in Pratt (Wichita) Kansas to Charlie and Myrtle Freeman, and was a graduate of Wichita State University in math and physics. He is survived by his loving wife, Linda, and two daughters - Ann Freeman, Rachel (Freeman) Millard, his granddaughter, Sadie and his sister-in-law Ginger Smith and her husband Bob.
Wally loved working on his cars of which he had a MGB, Sunbeam Alpine, a Jaguar Sedan and a beautiful sports car - 1972 Jaguar V-12 E-type. He enjoyed entertaining at his home and hosted several British Car Club events. He also enjoyed traveling and spending time with our best friends Bruce and Kareen Hunter of San Francisco.
Service will be held on January 17, 2020 at the Bakersfield National Cemetery at Arvin at 1:15 p.m. Please send any condolences to the family on the Greenlawn Mortuary website.
www.GreenlawnM-C.com
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Jan. 5, 2020