WALLACE HENRY HOUCHIN
June 10, 1932 - July 18, 2019
With great sorrow we announce the passing of Wallace Henry Houchin on July 18, 2019 at his cabin on Greenhorn Mountain. He was 87 years old.
Wallace was born June 10, 1932 in Bakersfield, California to parents Lester Hugo Houchin and Mother Gertrude Gilson Houchin. In 1950 he graduated from the Black Fox Military Academy in Los Angeles and attended college at the University of California, Davis. In 1952 Wallace was drafted into the United States Airforce and served in the Korean War as a F-86 Fighter Pilot. After returning to California, Wallace met the love his life, Janice, and they were married in 1956. They eventually settled in Bakersfield where they raised their children.
Wallace was a successful entrepreneur and businessman who greatly shaped and influenced the agriculture industry. In 1959 Wallace became the president of a family crop finance and cotton ginning operation, which he expanded with the help of his brothers Clifford and Donald to include Buttonwillow Ginning Company, Buttonwillow Warehouse Company, Tech Ag Financial Group, Tech Ag de Mexico, Mission Ag Resources, and Elk Grove Farming LLC. Wallace was actively involved in organizations such as The California Cotton Growers Association, California Planting Cotton Seed Distributors, and the National Cotton Council. He was especially proud of his 46-year service as president of the Buena Vista Water Storage District, where he had the foresight to help craft major water policy for the San Joaquin Valley that is still relevant today. Wallace's hobbies included playing dominos with his "oil buddies," playing golf with "lunch buddies" at Stockdale Country Club, taking pictures of friends and family, and his thirst for knowledge on all topics. Wallace also enjoyed spending his Sundays attending and greeting members at First Presbyterian Church.
Through all his accomplishments, Wallace's number one priority was his wife and best friend, Janice, who he loved deeply and referred to as a "looker and a cooker." Wallace and Janice enjoyed traveling to many places, but their favorite was always Carmel, California, where they spent their honeymoon and visited every year for over 50 years to celebrate their life together. Wallace and Janice also loved spending time at their little cabin, the "Bear's Lair," on Greenhorn Mountain. We thank Wallace for being a true hero and leading his family through this life with honor, integrity and love. There will never be another like him.
Wallace is survived by his wife, Janice; his children, Vicki Houchin, Chris Houchin, Steve Houchin and his wife Laura, and Joan Houchin; brother, Donald Houchin and his wife Patti; sister, Diane Houchin; sister-in-law, Shirley Houchin; and his grandchildren: Britain and David Houchin; Steven Houchin; Nicholas Houchin and his wife, Emily; Caroline Siegel; Steven and Kelsie Bowden. Wallace was preceded in death by his brother, Clifford; daughter Jill Bowden; and granddaughters Christennie and Devonnie Houchin.
Our family would also like a thank Dr. Ray V. Matthews, Dr. David Daugherty, and Dr. Tommy Lee for the outstanding medical care they provided to Wallace.
Services will be held at First Presbyterian Church, located at 1705 17th Street, Bakersfield, California on Thursday, July 29 at 12:00 p.m. A reception will follow at Stockdale Country Club, located at 7001 Stockdale Highway, Bakersfield, California.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in memory of Wallace Houchin to Bakersfield Memorial Hospital Foundation, 420 34th Street, Bakersfield, California, 93301, attention to Ken Keller.
For Condolences, please visit: www.greenlawnM-C.com