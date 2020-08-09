WALLY NICHOLAS

1945 - 2020

Wally Nicholas, age 75, of Bakersfield, CA, passed away unexpectedly on August 1, 2020. He offered up his final breath at home surrounded by loving family. Wally was born in June of 1945 in San Leandro, CA.

He spent his high school and college years in St. Patrick's Seminary. Meeting Carolina, the love of his life, set him on the path of the heart and family. They remained happily married for over 50 years! He continued to live a life in service to the world as a social worker, therapist, and humanitarian at large.

Wally was equally at home volunteering at the hospital as he was on stage singing in his barbershop quartet. Throughout his life, he cultivated a playful heart and a bright mind. A Spiritual man... A family man... A beloved husband and father to his sons Mike and Steve... Genuinely friendly and caring to all beings blessed enough to cross his path... Wally enjoyed traveling the world, and loved to laugh and dance and sing.

The great Angel Choir has a new baritone /|\ He's probably already organizing heaven's first hootenanny...

A Celebration of Life will be planned for a time when gatherings are safer.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to CBCC Foundation. Send a check in Wally's name to: 6401 Truxtun Ave. Ste 280 Bakersfield, CA 93309.