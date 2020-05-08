WALTER CHARLES GROGG, JR.

October 27, 1935 - May 2, 2020 On Saturday, May 2, 2020, Walter Charles Grogg, Jr., our beloved brother passed away at the age of 84. Walter was born October 27, 1935, in Carpinteria, CA, to Hope Berniece Amundsen and Walter Charles Grogg, Sr. Walter was well known in Bakersfield for his alter ego "Superman". He was a savant of classical music; avid reader; legendary family historian; adored by animals of all kinds. Our brother was an unequivocally pure, loving and kind soul. He had a press pass from the Bakersfield News Observer to get in to many of the high school sports games. His favorite being football and the North High Stars. He had a special connection with all the cheerleader. In recent years, Walter was best known for his almost daily visit to Barns and Noble and Dagny's Coffee Shop, at times posing as "Clark Kent", a mild manner reporter. Walter was predeceased in death by his father Walter, mother Hope, and sister Glee Brown. He is survived by his brother, Brian Lampshire (Lois); sisters, Gay Nakanishi (Bob); Joy Gonzales (Flavio); numerous cousins, and nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews. Due to the restrictions of the current virus, a private Graveside service will be held at Union Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the: Beale Memorial Library, 701 Truxtun Ave., Bakersfield, CA 93301.



