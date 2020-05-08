Walter Charles Grogg
1935 - 2020
WALTER CHARLES GROGG, JR.
October 27, 1935 - May 2, 2020 On Saturday, May 2, 2020, Walter Charles Grogg, Jr., our beloved brother passed away at the age of 84. Walter was born October 27, 1935, in Carpinteria, CA, to Hope Berniece Amundsen and Walter Charles Grogg, Sr. Walter was well known in Bakersfield for his alter ego "Superman". He was a savant of classical music; avid reader; legendary family historian; adored by animals of all kinds. Our brother was an unequivocally pure, loving and kind soul. He had a press pass from the Bakersfield News Observer to get in to many of the high school sports games. His favorite being football and the North High Stars. He had a special connection with all the cheerleader. In recent years, Walter was best known for his almost daily visit to Barns and Noble and Dagny's Coffee Shop, at times posing as "Clark Kent", a mild manner reporter. Walter was predeceased in death by his father Walter, mother Hope, and sister Glee Brown. He is survived by his brother, Brian Lampshire (Lois); sisters, Gay Nakanishi (Bob); Joy Gonzales (Flavio); numerous cousins, and nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews. Due to the restrictions of the current virus, a private Graveside service will be held at Union Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the: Beale Memorial Library, 701 Truxtun Ave., Bakersfield, CA 93301.

Published in Bakersfield Californian on May 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Graveside service
Union Cemetery
May 8, 2020
I was heartbroken to read about the passing of Walter. I had the pleasure of chatting with him at many Bakersfield functions, mostly at the North High football games and various functions around Bakersfield. One time at a pancake breakfast, much to my delight, he ran into the bathroom and transformed into SUPERMAN. Another time he asked me if I knew why he dressed as Superman - I said I did not. He took out some comic books and a picture of Kirk Allyn, the ORIGINAL SUPERMAN. I have to say, there was quite a resemblance! He held a special place in the hearts of all who were lucky enough to know him. He had a pure and kind soul and we need more Walters in this world. He will be missed. He touched so many lives and Im sure if circumstances had been different, all of Bakersfield would be there to remember him with fond memories. God Bless you, my friend.
Kendra Richardson
Acquaintance
