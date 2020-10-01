WALTER E. EASLEY

July 22, 1924 - September 23, 2020

Walter Easley, aged 96, born in Crosses, Arkansas to Samuel Clifford and Lona Mae Easley, passed away peacefully the early hours of September 23.

Walter served in the US Army during WWII landing on Omaha Beach, Normandy, France June 11, 1944; then stationed in England where he met his wife, Eileen. He was awarded the French Legion of Honor Medal on September 19, 2017.

He is preceded in death by his wife of 69 years, Eileen, 5 brothers and a grandson. He is survived by his sisters: Lina Farmer of Siloam Springs, AR, Helen Seahawer of Sutherlin, OR, and Dorothy Setser and husband Howard of Bakersfield; his daughters: Marjorie Wilson and husband Robert of Bakersfield, Elizabeth Easley of Bakersfield, Peggy Hughes and husband Duncan of Westerham, Kent, England; 4 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.

Walter was devoted to all family member and friends. His love will live on in all of us. The family gives a special thanks to the staff at The Pointe at Summit Hills where he resided for the past year.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to Mill Creek Christian Church, 1660 S Street, Bakersfield, CA 93301 in his memory.

Visitation will be held at Mission Family Mortuary, 531 California Avenue, Bakersfield, Friday, October 2, 10 a.m. to 12 noon. A private burial ceremony will be held at Bakersfield National Cemetery.