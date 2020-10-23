Walter Napier

WALTER GENE NAPIER

October 15, 1935 - October 19, 2020

Walt Napier, born to Walter and Nellie Napier on 10.15.35, went to be with his Heavenly Father on 10.19.20. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Imogene, and his three children, Debbie Morehead (David), Steve Napier (Robin), and Tony Napier (Jill), as well as his nine grandchildren and one great grandson.

Walt graduated from Wasco High School where he played football, basketball and baseball, and Bakersfield Junior College where he continued his athletic career. He then went to Fresno State University where he was drafted by the Boston Red Sox to play baseball. After five years with the Red Sox, he continued his education at Fresno State University, graduating with a Physical Education degree and culminating with his Master of Arts degree from Cal Poly San Luis Obispo.

Walt began his teaching career in Tulare, California, where he taught at Tulare Union High School for three years. He then transferred to East Bakersfield High School where he taught and coached for sixteen years. He transitioned into the construction industry and worked as a General contractor for the next twenty years but then returned to education. He became the Education Supervisor at the Shafter Return to Custody Facility and retired after five years to travel with his wife, fish, play golf, and spend time with his children and grandchildren.

Walt was a member of the Olive Knolls Nazarene Church for 55 years where he sang in the choir, served on the church board, acted as a greeter, and gave the best greeting hugs to any and all who entered through the doors.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, October 24, 2020, at 10 a.m., at Olive Knolls Church of the Nazarene, 6201 Fruitvale Avenue, in the outdoor pavilion. Please bring your own chairs for outdoor seating. Graveside services will be private.