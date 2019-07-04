|
|
WALTER WELLINGTON WOODEN
June 17, 1929 - July 1, 2019
Walter Wooden, 90 years old, died on July 1, 2019, in Bakersfield, CA.
Walter was born June 17, 1929 in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada to Gordon and Louise Wooden.
He married Nancy Gonzales on Dec 11, 1955 In Las Vegas, Nevada. He attended UC Berkley and studied Civil Engineering. He served in the US Army 1948-1951. He worked for the Corrugated Steel Pipe Association up until his car accident in 1972. Walter went on to work for the State of California as a state inspector up until his retirement at 1997. If you asked him, his greatest accomplishment was his family all serving Christ.
Walter was a perfectionist at everything he did. From his civil engineering job to backyard projects of building decks and brick patios. He loved his church and faithfully served as an elder and greeter. He went on numerous mission trips abroad using his skills even there. He woke up very early every Thursday morning to go to church and pray for the Persecuted Christians.
Walter is survived by his wife, Nancy, children Frank (Desiree), Tracey (Tom) and Taryn (John), grandchildren Christopher, Joshua, Timothy, Chanel, Tyler, Jordan and Makenzie, great grandchildren Hendrix, Judah, Torah, Kyrah, Weston and 2 yet to be born. He is also survived by his sister Carmel Field.
Services will be held July 5, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Bakersfield First Assembly of God, 4901 California Avenue.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on July 4, 2019