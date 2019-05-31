Home

Doughty-Calhoun-O'Meara Inc
1100 Truxtun Ave
Bakersfield, CA 93301
(661)324-9821
Rosary
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Philip the Apostle Church
7100 Stockdale Hwy
Bakersfield, CA
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Philip the Apostle Church

Walterine Morrow Head


Walterine Morrow Head Obituary

WALTERINE MORROW HEAD
May 18,1928 - May 25, 2019

Mom, Mam, Walt was born in Oklahoma City, OK, on May 18, 1928, to Walter Grisham and Avyle Rose Quick. The family moved out to Bakersfield, CA around 1929. Mom graduated from Sonoma High, moved back to Bakersfield where she met the first love of her life, Lorenzo M. Morrow (LM). They were married in October of 1947. They raised four children before LM's death in 1965. In 1973, she met the second love of her life, David A. Head. They enjoyed nineteen years of marriage before his death in 1993. At the age of 32, Mom started working for Kern County. She began at the Beale library, then the Purchasing Dept., retiring at 60 years young as Assistant Manager of the Kern County Board of Trade. After retirement, she volunteered for 28 years at the Guild House.

She is preceded in death by her father, mother and two brothers. She is survived by her children Cecelia Westerfield (Fraser), Pamela King (Jack), Larry Morrow and Annette Fredette (AJ); 10 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and her sister Nadine Raineri.

A rosary (9:30am) and Mass (10:00am) will be held on Monday, June 3, 2019, at St. Philip the Apostle Church at 7100 Stockdale Hwy., Bakersfield, CA.

DOUGHTY-CALHOUN-O'MEARA FUNERAL DIRECTORS

Published in Bakersfield Californian from May 31 to June 1, 2019
