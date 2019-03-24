|
|
WANDA ALBERTA HENSON
February 21, 1939 - March 17, 2019
Wanda was born in Wamego, KS to Virgil and Ethel Stover on February 21, 1939. After marrying her husband, Wanda moved to California where she raised her 5 children.
Wanda was a hard worker, sometimes working multiple jobs at a time to make sure that her children were well taken care of. She will be remembered for not only being a hard worker but for her kindness and wisdom, always knowing the right things to say at just the right time. She touched many lives with her friendly, caring personality and was loved by so many. She will be deeply missed.
Wanda passed away March 17, 2019 at the age of 80 with family by her side.
Wanda is preceded in death by her parents Virgil Stover and Ethel Brown, Her two sisters Roxie and Ginger, Her husband Roy Henson, her son Raymond Wiggs and two son in-laws Dan & Wesley.
Wanda is survived by her loving family, Daughters Mona Graves (Mickey), Kathryn Mulkey, Jeanie Bayus and son Terry Wiggs (Phyllis) and daughter in law Patty, Grandchildren, Great-Grandchildren and Great-Great-Grandchildren and her beloved dog Suga.
We will always love and miss you.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Mar. 24, 2019