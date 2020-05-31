WANDA BELLE CARPENTER HORTON

August 5, 1927 - April 29, 2020 Wanda Belle Carpenter Horton, once featured in the Saturday Evening Post in a report on families making their way across the country during the Dust Bowl, dies at age 93, on April 29, 2020 from metastatic breast cancer. She is survived by her son Dennis, her daughters Kathy and Jennifer, foster daughter Donna, brothers Darvin and Joel, sisters Alice and Anna, ten grandchildren, twenty-two great grandchildren and her first husband Darvin (to whom she was married for 29 years). She was born the oldest of eight siblings on August 5, 1927 in Savoy, Arkansas and left with her family in 1938 in a caravan across the country seeking work opportunities in California. The Carpenter family settled in Weedpatch. She grew up in the Salvation Army who held outpost church services in her family's home. She was a leader in the Salvation Army for many years, serving as a Young Peoples Sargent Major in charge of the Sunday School at the Bakersfield Corps, where she shared her love for Jesus with many young people. Ms. Horton was a bookkeeper for the Salvation Army Men's Rehabilitation Center for 20 years. She lived in Bakersfield from 1947 until 1991 at which time she moved to Los Angeles to assist her daughter Jennifer in taking care of her two children. At the time of her death, Ms. Horton lived at the Salvation Army Silvercrest Residence in Santa Monica. She had many friends over the 2 decades she lived there where she was quite active socially and frequented the weekly bingo tournaments.



