Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary
9101 Kern Canyon Road
Bakersfield, CA 93306
(661) 366-5766
Graveside service
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
10:00 AM
Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary
9101 Kern Canyon Road
Bakersfield, CA 93306
Wanda Dunnagan

Wanda Dunnagan Obituary

Wanda Justesen Dunnagan
December 11, 1927 - April 28, 2019

Wanda was born in Sierra Madre, CA to Velma (Leslie) and Elmer Daulton. She passed away in San Dimas, CA. She was preceded in death by her parents, brother (Jack Daulton), husband (Anton "Buddy" Justesen) and son (Michael Dunnagan).

Wanda is survived by her devoted husband James Dunnagan and children Jack Justesen (Pamela), Chris Justesen (Philip), Patrick Justesen (Diana), Vickie Neuman, and Lauri Case (Patrick). Wanda was a beloved grandmother and great grandmother.

Wanda worked in the medical profession and was an owner of Justesen's Food Stores. In her later years she reveled in keeping in touch with her many family members and friends. She always had a kind word for everyone she met and particularly enjoyed making people laugh with here sweet brand of humor and gentle teasing. She is missed by all.

Graveside services will be held May 22nd at 10:00 am at Hillcrest Memorial Park in Bakersfield, CA.

Published in Bakersfield Californian on May 12, 2019
