WANDA FAYE WAGONER
April 16, 1936 - September 10, 2019
Wanda Faye Wagoner, Beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, and friend, passed away on Tuesday September 10, 2019 in Bakersfield. She was born in Seminole County Oklahoma to Emit and Juanita Collier. They moved to California and settled in McFarland.
Wanda married William Wagoner, also of McFarland. She was the proud mother of five boys, Darrell, Steve, Rodney, Johnny, and Jimmy.
After leaving McFarland she and her family moved to Bakersfield where she remained until her passing. She is survived by her five sons, thirteen grandchildren, and many great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at Southwest Greenlawn Mortuary, Saturday September 21st, 2019 at 2pm. Graveside Services are from 3-3:30pm.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Sept. 18, 2019