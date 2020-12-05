1/1
WANDA JEAN GARNER
August 31, 1931 - November 21, 2020

Passing to the Lord at her home, at the age of 89, she was born in Dallas Texas, to Gertrude and Clem Rodges. She had a special bond with her brother, Harold Wayne Rodges, that continued throughout their lives. She was a wonderful mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister and friend. She lived her life as a woman of dedicated faith and devotion to Jesus Christ.

Her family moved to Bakersfield when she was 5, where she attended Beardsley K - 8th grades, and Kern High School. Her greatest joy was the birth of her 2 children (Jack and Jill), by her high school sweetheart James Flinn, as they started and built the Flinn Ambulance Company, that was in operation until 1979. She worked for the Kern High School District, McCluskey Machinery, and Wattenbarger Hardware. She made lifetime friendships with Edith Lowin, Annette Tompson, Harvey Hall, Diane Barrett, and Ella Mae Byers. She lived her "Golden Years" with Glenn Pyles, and was the married companion of Robert Garner, World War II Veteran Aviator, until his passing.

She is preceded in her passing by her parents, husbands, and brothers Larry Jack and Wayne. She is survived by her son Jack Flinn and wife Norma, and her daughter Jill Hanley and husband David. In addition, 4 grand children and spouses; and 5 great grandchildren.

The entire family would like to thank Maggie (Margarita) Bazaldua, her sister Maria Quinones, Around The Clock Care, and Kern County Hospice, for their loving care, the last few months of her life.

In lieu of flowers please make donations to Canyon Hills Assembly of God.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Dec. 5, 2020.
