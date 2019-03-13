|
WANDA JOYCE NEWTON
January 10, 1958 - March 7, 2019
On Thursday, March 7th 2019 Wanda Joyce Newton got an offer she couldn't refuse. She was given a promotion with a new body complete with renewed strength and vigor. She was also offered an opportunity to reunite with long departed friends and loved ones as well as meeting her Heavenly Savior, whom she loved till her last breath. She was slightly saddened about having to leave, but reassured that her people would join her one day. In April 2017 she was given a devastating diagnosis. Never one to back down from a challenge, she fought hard and valiantly for 672 days. Days that were filled with her humor and light. Days that were dark and painful. She was accompanied on this journey by her mother Gladine, two of her siblings, Rita and Gaylene, her three children, as well as Bethany Pearson and Barbara Kendrick, all of whom remained devoted to her till the day she left us.
Wanda was born on January 10, 1958 in Clovis, New Mexico to Jim and Gladine Newton. She spent her childhood years in California and Texas. In 1975 she met Dennis Fraze who would later become her husband and the father to her three children; Christina, Christopher and Charlotte. Realizing they were better friends than spouses they divorced in 1989. Wanda met the love of her life, Doug Edwards, in 1993 and they married February 14th 1994. With Doug she built the life she had always hoped for. Sadly, not for a lack of love and mutual respect, they divorced in 2004. Wanda left this world loving him. In 2006 Wanda fulfilled a lifelong dream and became a grandma. (Thanks, Christina) Wanda had a great sense of humor and an even greater love for others. After her diagnosis, she made it a point to make monthly donations to as she felt no child should have to suffer from cancer. Many times during her own treatment she would make it a point to pray for those who were also receiving treatment. Even in incredible pain, she would put on her prettiest dress and make up in order to attend family functions, holidays, and church on Sundays.
Wanda was preceded in death by her father; James Floyd Newton, sister; Nita June Hines, father-in-Law, Perry Estelle Fraze as well as grandparents and aunts and uncles. She is survived by her mother; Gladine Newton, siblings; Cynthia and Ricky Franklin, Sandra and Ronnie Davidson, James and Tonia Newton, Michael and Karen Newton, Gaylene and Eric Tritch, Norma and Dwayne Wilson, Rita Cox and Dave McGill. Sisters in Law; Patricia Arehart, Loretta Katano, Madeline Sexton. Children; Christina Fraze, Christopher Fraze and Charlotte and David Ziegler. Grandchildren; Kelsey Fraze, Spenser Ziegler, Morgan Ziegler, and Nathan Ziegler. As well as countless nieces and nephews.
We will be eternally grateful for the care Mama received throughout her journey. Our heartfelt thanks goes out to Dr. Ravi Patel and the CBCC medical team as well as Michelle, Jacqueline, and the staff of Hoffman Hospice. You approached each step with loving compassion and gave us hope.
In lieu of flowers we ask that you make donations to to help them in their incredible mission to cure childhood cancer.
A viewing will be held Saturday March 16th at 10am with services directly following at 11am. Service and viewing will take place at Family Community Fellowship, 10700 Brimhall Road, Bakersfield, CA 93312.