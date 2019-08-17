|
|
WANDA LEE JULIAN
September 15,1934 - July 20, 2019
Wanda Lee Julian, 84, peacefully passed away on Saturday, July 20 at her home in Tehachapi surrounded by her family and loved ones.
Wanda was born to Lecil Kemp and Etta Stallings on September 15, 1934 in Los Angeles, California, the youngest of 6 children. Shortly after her birth the family relocated to Bakersfield where Wanda would attend and graduate from BHS. Wanda met the love of her life, Dean, through her best friend Pat, who happened to be Dean's cousin. While Dean was stationed in Georgia, Pat talked Wanda into writing Dean so their love story began. Upon Dean's return the two started dating and would eventually wed in 1955. The couple would have two daughters, Nancy in 1957 and Robin in 1961 and eventually the family would relocate to Tehachapi in 1967. Wanda's professional career consisted of being a stay at home mom until the girls were both in school. In December 1971, Wanda helped open a new bank in town, California Republic Bank. Eventually she moved on and was a bookkeeper at Tehachapi Unified School District, District Office. She was also one of the first to be hired and help open Sierra National Bank.
In retirement, she enjoyed traveling in her motorhome with her grandkids, especially to San Simeon, Pismo Beach and Convict Lake.
Wanda is survived by her husband of 64 years, Dean Julian; her sister Donna; her daughters Nancy and Robin; her sons-in-law Rob and Troy; her grandchildren Garrett, Amy Leigh and Jason; her great grandson Parker; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank Optimal Hospice for their care in her final days. We would like to especially thank Lori and Heather, her nurses, Yvonne, hospice aide, for her great care, and finally a special thank you to Patti, Debby and Joyce, Wanda's caregivers for the last year of her life.
If you would like to make a donation, please donate to a hospice in your area in Wanda's memory.
Woods Family Funeral handled arrangements.
A celebration of life luncheon will be held at a later date.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Aug. 17, 2019