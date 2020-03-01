|
WANDA LILLIE "BUNNY" (GOODWIN) REED
March 7, 1932 - January 12, 2020
Wanda Lillie "Bunny" (Goodwin) Reed, a recent resident of Palm Coast, Florida was born March 7, 1932 in Woodward, Oklahoma. She was the daughter of Alva and Flora (McDaniel) Goodwin. She passed from this life on January 12, 2020 at her home. She was 87.
Bunny was raised in Lamont, CA, and graduated from Kern County Union High School in 1951. She worked as a telephone operator, bookkeeper, hospital admissions clerk, office manager, finally retiring in 1990 as a program analyst for the Navy Electronic Warfare Directorate at Point Mugu. She was a treasured wife, mother, and homemaker.
She was a long-time resident of Bakersfield, Ventura and Ridgecrest, CA. She additionally lived in Subic Bay, Philippine Islands; and Eufaula, OK.
She traveled the world to such diverse places as Canada, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Malaysia, Japan, Korea, and Thailand. She additionally lived in Hawaii, Alaska, Virginia, Maine, Ohio, North Dakota, Colorado and Florida.
Bunny was always dedicated to her Christian beliefs and was active in her church. She was a committed and awarded leader for the Boy Scouts of America; and both sons were Eagle Scouts. She loved dogs, and was an avid tropical shell collector. She enjoyed reading, sewing, gardening, and also collected coins and books.
Survivors include her husband of 67 years, James Donald Reed; sons Steven Newton-Reed of La Mesa, CA and Ronald Ray Reed of Ridgecrest, CA; sisters Bertha (Goodwin) Reed of Anaconda, MT, Rilla (Goodwin) White of Bakersfield, CA; and brother Lloyd Goodwin of Checotah, OK.
Bunny was preceded in death by her parents Alva & Flora (McDaniel) Goodwin, sister Maxine (Goodwin) Guthrie and brother Harold Goodwin.
A Celebration of life will be held at 10:45 A.M., on Friday, March 6, 2020 at the Bakersfield National Cemetery in Arvin, CA.