WANDA LOU PARTAIN (SCOTT)
December 9, 1939 - September 1, 2019
Mom would like to let you know that her work here is done. She received a call, a sort of offer she couldn't refuse, for an appointment from which she won't be returning. This assignment comes with a huge sign-on bonus, a glorious reunion with family and friends that she has not seen in a long time. Her new mission takes her to a HEAVENLY place where she will be socializing, dancing, painting and reading to her heart's content. Music, laughter and love are guaranteed. Food is delicious and you never gain an ounce.
In life we loved you dearly, in death we love you still. In our hearts you hold a place, no one will ever fill. Fly with the Butterflies Mom!
She is survived by daughters, Shawn Partain and Stacey Nixon (Darin), grandchildren, Madison Smith and Damien Nixon, sister Oneta Baird (Ken) and brother-n-law Tony Calvillo, nephews Kevin Seniff and Carey Seniff, as well as many friends that will forever miss her. She is preceded in death by husband, Eddie Partain, daughter, Jennifer Partain, and sister Glenda Calvillo.
Celebration of Life Services will be held on Tuesday, September 10, 2019, at 2:00pm, at Greenlawn Southwest, 2739 Panama Lane, Bakersfield, CA.
Published in Bakersfield Californian from Sept. 8 to Sept. 9, 2019