Wanda Maschmeyer
WANDA RUCKS MASCHMEYER
April 17, 1937 - November 18, 2020

Wanda Rucks Maschmeyer, 83, passed November 18, 2020 in Bakersfield, CA. Born on April 17, 1937 in Bakersfield, CA to Johnathan and Roxy Wilson, Wanda was the oldest of seven children. Raised in Caliente, Wanda would go on to make homes in Seattle and Wofford Heights. A devoted wife and mother of two, Wanda was known to be a meticulous homemaker, a diligent waitress and an amazing cook. Her fried chicken will not be forgotten.

Wanda loved to have a good time and was quick to see the comical side of things. She cherished her annual New Years celebration in Las Vegas, her nights dancing at the Crystal Palace and her days tending to her rose garden. She was loved and knew love until the end. Her parting words to her sole daughter, "I loved you before I knew you."

Wanda is survived by daughter and son-in-law Evalee and Chuck Simmons; son John Durham; grandchildren Tommy, Phillip and Gabi Simmons; siblings Roger, Willard, Wallace and Linda.

Graveside services will be held on December 10th, 2020 at 11:00am Greenlawn Funeral Home NE, 3700 River Blvd., Bakersfield, CA 93305



Published in Bakersfield Californian on Dec. 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast
3700 River Blvd.
Bakersfield, CA 93305
(661) 324-9701
