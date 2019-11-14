Home

Wanda "June" Sherley

Wanda "June" Sherley Obituary

WANDA 'JUNE' SHERLEY
June 29, 1931 - November 11, 2019

Our precious Mother, Nana, Wanda June Sherley has gone to be with Jesus.

Wanda June Sherley "Nana" was born on June 29, 1931 in Comanche, Oklahoma and went to her eternal home on November 11, 2019.

Preceding her in death are her husband, John B. Sherley, Sr "Papa" and her son, John B Sherley, Jr.

She is survived by her daughter, Jan and husband Sam Hieronymus and son, Jeff and wife Dottie Sherley, and daughter-in- law, Karen Sherley, eleven grandchildren, thirty-six great grandchildren, and two great-great grandchildren.

June loved preparing wonderful meals, spending time with her family and loved playing games with her friends. She was such a wonderful Godly example to us all. She will be greatly missed and appreciated for the love she has shown to her large family.

A service commemorating her life will be held at Valley Baptist Church, 4800 Fruitvale Ave., Bakersfield, CA 93308 at 11:00 AM on Friday, November 15, 2019.

Published in Bakersfield Californian on Nov. 14, 2019
