WARREN ANDREW MINNER

January 14, 1928 - July 18, 2020

Warren Andrew Minner, age 92, died peacefully on Saturday, July 18, 2020, in the presence of family at the Rosewood Senior Living Community in Bakersfield, California.

Warren was born in Bakersfield, California on January 14, 1928, as the first child of Esther Pantle and Wilfred Ashton Minner. His brother Richard (Dick) followed 1.5 years later. After Warren graduated from Bakersfield High School in 1945, he served 2 years in the Army Reserve, and then went to UC Berkeley to earn a BS in Civil Engineering (Structural option) in 1951. While in the Bay Area, he met Marjorie Claire Olmstead and they married on March 21, 1953. After spending a few years working in Oakland and Los Angeles, he became a registered Civil Engineer (1955) and Structural Engineer (1957), and moved back to Bakersfield. He then started a structural engineering consulting firm in 1959, and stayed in practice with various partners and associates until his retirement at the end of 2019. From more than 60 years of engineering consulting, there are many public and private civil and structural engineering projects in the southern San Joaquin Valley with his professional engineering stamp on them!

Warren loved his family dearly, and got much enjoyment out of music, cars, cameras, photography, the stock market, finding and musing about engineering challenges, and being a lifelong booster of Cal Berkeley. After raising five children, Warren and Marge switched from yearly family vacations involving marathon driving sessions, to yearly jet travel with just the two of them. They enjoyed vacations in a wide variety of United States and international destinations. He loved organizing and presenting his enormous collection of photos, and he created 46 albums showing the years of family get-togethers and vacations.

Warren is survived by his wife of 67 years, Marge Minner; sons, William Minner (Sandra) and Andrew Minner; daughters, Laura Turner and Joyce Boulanger (Ross); grandchildren, Krista Stellmacher, Wesley Minner, Mara Minner Cordon (Edwin), Roland Turner, Raymond Turner, Kelsey Ridley (Dave), and Lauren Boulanger; great-grandchildren, Charlotte Ridley and Milan Hunter; and many nieces and nephews. Warren was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Richard, and his oldest child, daughter Pamela Stellmacher.

Considering the current pandemic risk of get-togethers, at this point only a web-meeting memorial is planned for immediate family and nieces / nephews. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Bakersfield Homeless Center (bakhc.org), the Fresno Kern Valley Public Radio (kvpr.org), or to the charity of your choice.

Rest in peace, dear one.