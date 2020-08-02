WAYNE ALEXANDER DEIFEL

January 24, 1949 - July 18, 2020

Wayne Alexander Deifel, 71, passed away peacefully in his home on July 18, 2020 in Bakersfield, California. Wayne was born January 24, 1949 to Edward and Alice Deifel in Bakersfield, California.

As a child growing up, Wayne lived in Red Mountain, CA., Ridgecrest, CA. and Bakersfield, CA. He graduated from Bakersfield High School in 1967. While attending Bakersfield Junior College, he worked at Sage Dept Store and Alpha Beta Supermarket. Wayne proudly served 6 years in the California Army National Guard. During this time, he began his lifelong land surveying career, the profession he so loved. In 1969 he began working for the Kern County Publics Works Department as an Engineering Aid 1. In 1976 he began working for Rickett Ward & Delmarter Civil Engineers & Land Surveyors. Quickly, he became well respected for his knowledge in all aspects of survey laws, codes and regulations. In 1983, Wayne passed the California professional licensed land surveyor's exam. This was an accomplishment that set his career in motion and in 1986 Wayne became a partner in the firm. Through the years as senior partners retired, the name eventually became Delmarter & Deifel. Wayne was also a member of CELSOC & CLSA. After 42 years in the land surveying profession Wayne retired in 2011. Throughout his career, Wayne made many friends from colleagues, to the Kern Co. Surveyor's office staff, clients, local business associates and more.

Wayne also enjoyed several hobbies including watching Bakersfield College football, B.H.S. football, playing golf, car shows, the beach, and anything about surfing. He was an avid gun enthusiast and a strong advocate for the second amendment. On September 18, 1971, Wayne married the love of his life Barbara Ann White, in Hollywood CA. They were married 42 years prior to her passing in 2014. He has been eagerly awaiting to rejoin Barbara and spend heavenly eternity together. They truly were soul mates, for they even shared the same birthday together.

Wayne is survived by his mother Alice Dykes, daughters and sons-in-law Danielle Cecil (Jack), Stephanie Klugow (Scott), brothers and sisters-in-law Bruce Deifel (Sharon), Barry Dykes (Jill), grandchildren, Brandon, Lexi, Christopher, Nicholas, Anna, Grace, Alek, Luke, Lil Jack and several great grandchildren. And we cannot forget to mention Wayne's trusty K9 sidekick Rocky, the "miniature wolverine". Rocky was by Wayne's side until the very end.

Wayne is preceded in death by his loving wife Barbara, his son Joseph "Nick" Gilmer and his stepfather Perry Dykes.

Wayne always praised "Pop" for raising him and Bruce as his own. When Wayne was little, it was Pop who nicknamed him "Weenerbug". For those who knew Wayne's quick wit, comical and sometimes distinct sense of humor, knows that there will never ever be another Weenerbug! We will all miss him forever.

Due to Covid 19 restrictions, a memorial service to celebrate Wayne's life will be held at a later date.

At Wayne's wishes, to help save America and the second amendment, please vote for Trump in the 2020 presidential election!