Wayne Alexander Deifel
WAYNE ALEXANDER DEIFEL
January 24, 1943 - July 18, 2020

Wayne Alexander Deifel, 71, passed away peacefully in his home on July 18, 2020 in Bakersfield, California. Wayne was born January 24, 1949 to Edward and Alice Deifel in Bakersfield, California.

Wayne is survived by his mother Alice Dykes, daughters and sons-in-law Danielle Cecil (Jack), Stephanie Klugow (Scott), brothers and sister-in-law Bruce Deifel, Barry Dykes (Jill), grandchildren, Brandon, Lexi, Christopher, Nicholas, Anna, Grace, Alek, Luke, Lil Jack and several great grandchildren. Wayne is preceded in death by his wife Barbara, his son Joseph "Nick" Gilmer and his stepfather Perry Dykes.

Funeral Services will take place at 10AM, Thursday, August 27, 2020 at Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest, 2739 Panama Lane, Bakersfield, CA 93313.



Published in Bakersfield Californian on Aug. 23, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest
2739 Panama Lane
Bakersfield, CA 93313
(661) 834-8820
