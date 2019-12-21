|
WAYNE CIERLEY
1939 - 2019
Wayne Carter Cierley sadly passed on December 14, 2019 in Marshfield, MO after a long battle with cancer. He was born in Fowler, CA to James Carter and Ruth Elizabeth (Cornell) Cierley. He graduated from Bakersfield High School in 1957 and was an Industrial Arts teacher at North High School for 25 years. He loved creating stained glass windows, woodworking and making beautiful furniture and clocks.
As a father he shared the values of hard work, having a sense of humor, taking the time to create something beautiful and meaningful, and an appreciation of being outdoors, whether camping, hiking or just spending time in a garden. He also led by example the importance of being patient, even tempered, and present in our children's lives.
He leaves behind his wife Christine of 32 wonderful years. His son Paul Cierley and his wife Robin; granddaughters Tori and April. His daughter, Vickie Ellis and husband Kevin; grandsons Jacob and Shay; his sister Janice Cierley White (all of Bakersfield, CA); stepchildren Mark Comstock, DeAnna Rogers (Missouri), and Chad Rogers (Bakersfield). He was predeceased by his sister Joann Cierley Mason in 1981. He will be dearly missed on this earth, but always in our hearts.
Cremation arrangements made through Day Funeral Home, Marshfield, MO https://www.dayfh.com/obits
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Dec. 21, 2019