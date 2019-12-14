Home

Basham Funeral Care - Bakersfield
3312 Niles St.
Bakersfield, CA 93306
(661) 873-8200
Viewing
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Basham Funeral Care - Bakersfield
3312 Niles St.
Bakersfield, CA 93306
Graveside service
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
1:00 PM
Hillcrest Memorial Park & Mortuary
9101 Kern Canyon Rd
Wayne Patterson


1933 - 2019
WAYNE PATTERSON
December 2, 1933 - December 9, 2019

Wayne Patterson was born on December 2, 1933 and went home to be with the Lord on December 9, 2019.

Wayne was preceded in death by his parents John and Nora Patterson, brother Bob Patterson and sister Helen Emberson.

He is survived by his wife Joyce Patterson, son Gary Patterson, daughter Vonda Bennett, son Terry Hibbitts, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Viewing will be held on Monday, December 16, between 4:00 and 8:00 pm at Basham Funeral Care, 3312 Niles St. Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, December 17, at 1:00 pm at Hillcrest Memorial Park & Mortuary, 9101 Kern Canyon Rd.

Published in Bakersfield Californian on Dec. 14, 2019
