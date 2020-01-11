|
|
WAYNE WILLIAMS
September 17, 1940 - November 6, 2019
When God called roll on Wednesday November 6th 2019, Wayne Williams was on his list. We did not want him to go but God had His own plans.
Wayne was born September 17, 1940 in McFarland, CA. At the age of 17 he enlisted in the Army. While serving in Germany he made lifelong friends who he stayed in touch with until the end. After many years of entrepreneurial adventures such as owning two drive-in's, a bar and driving a truck, Wayne retired to his small ranch in 1994 in Dublin Texas. In 1997 he moved back to Bakersfield where he purchased another bar, The Chateau Lounge on So. Chester Ave. After 14 years he retired again. Wayne loved 3 things; his family, gambling and western movies. He stayed in close contact with his family and was always calling to check in and make sure everyone knew he loved them. Wayne was well known for his favorite hobby of gambling, over his life he won and lost multiple fortunes. If you stopped by his house, it was a sure bet there was a John Wayne movie on. Through it all he always lived life his own way and played by his own rules. He is dearly missed by his family.
Wayne was preceded in death by parents Gaston & Lillian Williams, stepdaughter Cynthia Lawson-Smith and brother in law Robert Oliver.
Wayne is survived by his wife Elaine (Lynn), daughter and son-in-law Gina and Russel Alexander. His grandchildren Emily, Jacob, Abby, Zachary, step-grandson Corbin Lawson, sister Peggy Oliver, and very dear and special niece Connie and her husband Jerry Head.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Jan. 11, 2020