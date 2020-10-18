Welton Wallis

November 23, 1936 -September 30, 2020

Welton Wallis 83, died September 30, 2020 Born on November 23, 1936 in Cartersville Oklahoma to Marl and Emma (Crumb) Wallis.

The oldest of 5 siblings. Welton attended Delano High School in Delano, California. In 1952, his senior year, Welton dropped out to help mom support their family, after the sudden death of his father in an auto accident with a milk truck.

Fate is an odd thing; Welton would go on to make his fortune in the agriculture business revolutionizing how farmers moved hay from the fields of California to the dairymen scattered throughout the state.

Welton was preceded in death by his wife and business partner of 37 years in 2003, Lillian M. (Ravisconi) Wallis. Two children, Michael Wallis in 2013 and Kelly Gomes in 2016 from a former marriage to Sally (O'Kelly) Wallis. Two brothers Murl Wallis of Jenkins MO. in 2014 and Norman Wallis of Bakersfield, California in 2019.

Welton is survived by three daughters, Debra Bryant and JoEllen Bonkosky both of Bakersfield and Katrina Gokey of Visalia, California including 12 grandchildren, 25 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild.

Two brothers Clifford Wallis of Missouri, Vernon Wallis of Pixley California and a maternal Aunt, Ruby Jones of Bakersfield CA.

Welton served in the USAF as AC3 until July 30, 1958. While in the AF he took a Judo Class, quickly excelling; defeating his class instructor.

His expertise was in the B29 Bombers communication controls that was an engineering masterpiece.