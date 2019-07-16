|
WENDELL JAMES 'GUS' GUSTIN
February 11, 1936 - July 10, 2019
Gregarious, fun-loving and full-of-it.
"You light 'em, I fight 'em!" was one of Gus's many lines.
Born February 11, 1936 in Apache, OK Gus was the youngest of seven boys and seven sisters who spoiled him.
He held his own and accomplished much during his life here on earth: was married 52 years to Beverly Marks Gustin, was father to Debora and Stephen, Papa Gus to eight grands, eighteen greats, and many others in Kern County. He kept track of most of his 63 nieces and nephews.
Gus served in the US Air Force during the Korean War, worked at the Lockheed Aircraft plant in Oildale, and subsequently worked twelve years at Aerojet as a Rocket Test Design Engineer in Folsom, CA.
After serving 23 years, in 1994 Gus retired as a Captain from the Bakersfield City Fire Dept. Together, he and Beverly owned Zippy's Market and Oaks End Market & Deli, both on Oak Street. He continued his deep-rooted passion in helping our local community by becoming President and CEO of the Kern Veterans Memorial Foundation, as well as the Korean War Veterans Association. He was glad to go to Washington DC with Honor Flight Kern County to receive honor for his military service.
Gus was proud of the fact that he had 34 years of sobriety thanks to God and the many AA groups in town and became a founding board member of Jason's Retreat. Prior to Beverly's death in 2007, she and Gus were active in ministry at Calvary Bible Church.
He leaves behind his daughter Debora Allen, grandsons Stephen Wanagitis (Ally), Brian Allen (Tami), Nathan Allen, Michael Wanagitis (Jamie), Christopher Allen (Sandy), Craig Allen (Sarah), granddaughter Kaci Allen, 18 great grands, numerous nieces and nephews, special daughters Michelle Wolf and Jerrie Springstead, as well as his loving companion Barbara Horn. He was preceded in death by parents, his beloved wife Beverly, son Stephen Gustin and grandson Tyler Springstead.
Visitation on July 17, 2019 5:00-7:00 pm at Basham Funeral Care, 3312 Niles Street. Celebration of Life on July 18, 10:00 am at Basham Funeral followed by Military Memorial Service, 12:30 pm at Bakersfield National Cemetery, 30338 East Bear Mountain Blvd, Arvin, CA.
As was his custom, Hawaiian attire is welcome.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Alano Club of Bakersfield or Honor Flight Kern County.